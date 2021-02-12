KPMG UK chair resigns over 'stop moaning' comments to staff

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The UK chairman of big four accountant KPMG has resigned after an investigation was launched into reported comments to staff that they should "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

Michael said in a statement on Friday: "I love the firm and I am truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues and for the impact the events of this week have had on them. In light of that, I regard my position as untenable and so I have decided to leave the firm."

