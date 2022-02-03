KPMG sued for $1.8 bln over Carillion audit

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A British government receiver is suing KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) over alleged negligence during its audit of collapsed construction giant Carillion, in one of the largest claims against one of the world's top accountants.

The professional negligence claim was filed by Britain's Official Receiver - part of the Insolvency Service - who is liquidating the former blue-chip government supplier, which collapsed in 2018 under a 7 billion pound debt mountain.

KPMG said it believed the lawsuit, details of which were made public on Thursday, was without merit and vowed to defend the case robustly.

"Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company's board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business," a KPMG representative said.

The claim, filed on behalf of creditors, turns on allegations that Carillion amassed vast trading losses, paid out about 210 million pounds in dividends between 2014 and 2016 and almost 39 million pounds in professional fees in 2017, linked to a planned cash call, because it relied on KPMG's audits.

"The true position is that KPMG failed to detect the misstatements because they were in wholesale breach of their obligation as auditor," the liquidator said in court filings.

The failure of Carillion, whose projects included schools, hospitals, prisons and part of a high-speed rail link, plunged thousands of jobs into uncertainty, threatened major public sector works and raised fresh questions about the risks of handing public sector projects to private companies.

It also sparked investigations and government-backed reviews to boost accounting standards in a market dominated by KPMG and its peers EY, Deloitte and PwC, known as the Big Four, who audit all of Britain's 100 top blue-chip companies.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)

