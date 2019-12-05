KPMG Enters 5-yr Agreement With Microsoft To Accelerate Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - KPMG, a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services, has entered into a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to accelerate digital transformation for KPMG member firms and mutual clients. KPMG anticipates to invest $5 billion in its digital strategy.

KPMG is modernizing its workplace using the Microsoft 365 suite of cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools, including Microsoft Teams. The company is also utilizing Microsoft Azure and Azure AI for a new global cloud-based platform. Through this cloud platform, KPMG will create a set of cloud-based capabilities ranging from hosting infrastructure based on Microsoft Azure to more than 50 advanced solutions, such as AI, cyber and robotic process automation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.