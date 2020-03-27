Markets

KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus

British accounting firm KPMG's chairman, Bill Michael, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the company said late on Friday.

March 27 (Reuters) - British accounting firm KPMG's chairman, Bill Michael, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the company said late on Friday.

Britain has so far recorded more than 14,500 cases of the highly contagious virus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

"We can confirm that Bill Michael has tested positive for COVID-19. He is receiving the best available care and we are all sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

KPMG Deputy Chair Melanie Richards will lead the accounting firm in Michael's absence, the statement said. It did not say whether any other KPMG executives or employees were being quarantined or tested.

The Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2QOyvdS earlier that Michael had tested positive and was being treated in hospital.

The United Kingdom has so far reported more than 750 deaths from the outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health minister Matt Hancock are among those who have tested positive.

Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Sonya Hepinstall)

