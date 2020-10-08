Cryptocurrencies

KPMG Airs Blockchain Solution to Help Corporates Offset Carbon Emissions

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Ã¢ÂÂBig FourÃ¢ÂÂ professional services firm KPMG has announced a new patent-pending blockchain solution intended to help organizations measure, report and offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

  • According to a Tuesday press release, the firm describes its Climate Accounting Infrastructure (CAI) as a transparent platform that offers companies a means to trace their emissions.
  • The CAI is intended to complement an organizationÃ¢ÂÂs existing systems including IoT sensors with outside data sources to set up an indelible record of emissions on a blockchain.ÃÂ 
  • The solution comes at a time when investors are broadening their scope beyond Ã¢ÂÂfinancial factorsÃ¢ÂÂ to include social and corporate governance practices, KPMGÃ¢ÂÂs U.S. blockchain lead Arun Ghosh said in the announcement.
  • Looking ahead, climate infrastructure will be Ã¢ÂÂcriticalÃ¢ÂÂ in order to meet stakeholder expectations, Ghosh said.
  • In order to bring its solution to market, KPMG will work with industry groups, large tech players and climate-focused tech companies.
  • These will include businesses such as blockchain data visualization company Context Labs, software company Prescriptive Data and ConsenSys-backed Allinfra Ã¢ÂÂ a blockchain firm already working on carbon offsetting infrastructure.
  • In June, KPMG also announced a suite of tools designed to enable corporate customers to better manage their crypto-asset services.

