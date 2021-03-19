KPIs face more scrutiny amid push for standardisation

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Mar 19 (IFR) - Key performance indicators for sustainability-linked bonds are facing more scrutiny as debate continues around their ambition and investors push for greater standardisation as more polluting companies get ready to tap the market.

A range of different KPIs are now seeing the light of day in the public bond market, after initial development in the private loan market, but KPIs remain confusingly diverse and difficult to compare.

“You could pick up the last 15 bond prospectuses and you’d probably find that none of them have matching KPIs. Everyone’s putting out their own KPIs as to what they think is an interesting disclosure and that’s creating a bit of a Wild West,” a senior ESG lawyer said.

In an effort to deal with the confusion, the International Capital Market Association has formed an SLB working group with KPI mapping and development as one of its objectives.

The working group is expected to create an initial framework to provide guidance and examples. It should also identify best practice for deals with transition themes.

But even the apparent free-for-all has advantages, according to Nicholas Pfaff, ICMA’s head of sustainable finance. “We need to see a phase of experimentation in the market. Mapping KPIs will build on that to establish initial best practice,” he said.

The move of sustainability-linked financings into the bond markets also means that the kind of unchallenging KPIs that were previously tolerated by relationship lenders in the syndicated loan market may be harder for companies to get away with.

“The ambition level and materiality of the KPIs is key. We have seen self-certification of some companies in the market, where KPIs were set on a far from ambitious level,” said Robert Spruijt, head of sustainable finance EMEA at ING.

In a related development, the world’s three regional loan trade associations are working to bring sustainability-linked loans in line with ICMA's more detailed and rigorous SLB principles, which will potentially bring more transparency to ESG lending and make it easier to refinance in either format.

"We can shortly expect the emergence of baskets of two to six KPIs for some sectors, so there will probably be some standardisation," said Cedric Merle, a vice-president in Natixis’ green and sustainable hub. Natixis is a member of the SLB working group.

The push to standardise KPIs has been given added impetus by the EU’s new SFDR regulation, which requires fund managers to disclose more information around ESG-labelled products to prevent greenwashing.

“I would anticipate that the buyside will want to see best practice emerging quite quickly around KPIs. The SFDR disclosure requirements will have an impact," Pfaff said.

Sector pathways – essentially the route that each sector is required to take to transition to climate-friendly policies – are being worked on by a range of groups, including the European Leveraged Finance Association and the Principles for Responsible Investment, which have launched ESG fact sheets outlining the most important areas of disclosure in seven sectors.

Funds are keen to see sector harmonisation and, while they are pragmatic about the difficulties of comparing companies’ ESG evolution, expect acceptable options to narrow for KPIs and the sustainability performance targets that calibrate those KPIs. They are also keen to see more standardisation of the adjustments to securities (such as coupon step-ups) when targets are hit or missed.

“I do certainly expect there to be an evolution of common sector KPIs,” said Scott Freedman, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

“The good news is that with the rapid growth in the market we have a growing number of issues to place in our comp tables“ said Mitch Reznick, head of research and sustainable fixed income at investment manager Federated Hermes.

Grubs up

Meanwhile, Dutch food retailer Ahold Delhaize became the first company to set a food waste KPI on a recent €600m nine-year SLB. It has been measuring food loss and waste since 2016, and has been able to set increasingly tight and sophisticated targets.

In this instance, Ahold included a 32% reduction of food waste by food sales by 2025 compared with the 2016 baseline, as well as Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions reductions. The company chose that target as it is tighter than food waste by general sales, as the food industry moves towards an even tougher target of tonnes of food waste per tonnes of food sold.

"Right now, the debate in the food industry is like carbon, does it converge on an absolute tonnage metric or are relative metrics also used?" said Megan Hellstedt, Ahold’s sustainability adviser. "As with any metric, the more narrow the scope is, the better measurement it will be."

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)

