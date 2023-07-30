News & Insights

KPC posts net profit of $8.5 bln in last fiscal year - CEO

July 30, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

KUWAIT, July 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries posted a net profit of more than 2.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($8.48 billion) in the last fiscal year, the highest in 10 years, the KPC's CEO said on Sunday.

Chief Executive Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said in a video on KPC's YouTube channel the company also increased its oil production capacity by 200,000 bpd to 2.8 million bpd in the same period.

The KPC's refining capacity jumped 50% to 1.2 million bpd, a figure which the company is seeking to raise to 1.4 million bpd this quarter, Al-Sabah added.

($1 = 0.3068 Kuwaiti dinars)

