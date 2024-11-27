KPa-BM Holdings Ltd Shows Strong Interim Growth

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd (HK:2663) has released an update.
KPa-BM Holdings Ltd reported a strong interim performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue soaring to HK$387.5 million, up from HK$317.9 million the previous year. The company’s profit before tax increased to HK$30.7 million, indicating robust financial health despite rising administrative expenses and finance costs. Investors may find interest in the company’s ability to maintain growth and profitability in a competitive market.
