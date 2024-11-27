KPa-BM Holdings Ltd Shows Strong Interim Growth

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd (HK:2663) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd reported a strong interim performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue soaring to HK$387.5 million, up from HK$317.9 million the previous year. The company’s profit before tax increased to HK$30.7 million, indicating robust financial health despite rising administrative expenses and finance costs. Investors may find interest in the company’s ability to maintain growth and profitability in a competitive market.

For further insights into HK:2663 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.