News & Insights

Stocks

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd Shows Strong Interim Growth

November 27, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd (HK:2663) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd reported a strong interim performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue soaring to HK$387.5 million, up from HK$317.9 million the previous year. The company’s profit before tax increased to HK$30.7 million, indicating robust financial health despite rising administrative expenses and finance costs. Investors may find interest in the company’s ability to maintain growth and profitability in a competitive market.

For further insights into HK:2663 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.