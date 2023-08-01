KP Tissue (KPTSF) Price Target Increased by 12.09% to 8.62

The average one-year price target for KP Tissue (OTC:KPTSF) has been revised to 8.62 / share. This is an increase of 12.09% from the prior estimate of 7.69 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.76 to a high of 9.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.45% from the latest reported closing price of 8.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in KP Tissue. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTSF is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.