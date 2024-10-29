News & Insights

Kovo HealthTech Rebrands as Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

October 29, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSE:KOVO) has released an update.

Kovo HealthTech Corporation has officially changed its name to Kovo+ Holdings Inc., with its shares continuing to trade under the symbol ‘KOVO’ on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company remains focused on leveraging AI technology and strategic growth opportunities in the healthcare sector for business optimization.

