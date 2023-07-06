Kotobukiya (TYO:7809) Price Target Decreased by 72.65% to 4,658.00

The average one-year price target for Kotobukiya (TYO:7809) has been revised to 4,658.00 / share. This is an decrease of 72.65% from the prior estimate of 17,034.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,612.33 to a high of 4,795.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2,752.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 2K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

