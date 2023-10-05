Kotobukiya (TYO:7809) Price Target Decreased by 29.05% to 3,304.80

The average one-year price target for Kotobukiya (TYO:7809) has been revised to 3,304.80 / share. This is an decrease of 29.05% from the prior estimate of 4,658.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,272.40 to a high of 3,402.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.07% from the latest reported closing price of 2,104.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kotobukiya. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7809 is 0.00%, a decrease of 26.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 180.72% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7809 by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7809 by 31.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7809 by 29.47% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7809 by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7809 by 13.94% over the last quarter.

