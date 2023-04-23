Kotobuki Spirits (TYO:2222) Price Target Increased by 9.44% to 11,166.96

The average one-year price target for Kotobuki Spirits (TYO:2222) has been revised to 11,166.96 / share. This is an increase of 9.44% from the prior estimate of 10,204.08 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,292.00 to a high of 15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of 9,840.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kotobuki Spirits. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 26.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2222 is 0.09%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 499K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 409K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

