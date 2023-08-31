Kotobuki Spirits (TYO:2222) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 12,094.65

The average one-year price target for Kotobuki Spirits (TYO:2222) has been revised to 12,094.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 11,508.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,292.00 to a high of 14,700.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.76% from the latest reported closing price of 10,920.00 / share.

Kotobuki Spirits Maintains 0.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kotobuki Spirits. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 23.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2222 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.84% to 1,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 499K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 12.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2222 by 14.79% over the last quarter.

