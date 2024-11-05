Kotobuki Spirits Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Growth

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. (JP:2222) has released an update.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. reported a significant growth in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.9% and operating profit rising by 12.9% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw an improvement, reflecting its robust financial health and strategic initiatives.

For further insights into JP:2222 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.