Kotobuki Spirits Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Growth

November 05, 2024 — 10:25 pm EST

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. (JP:2222) has released an update.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. reported a significant growth in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.9% and operating profit rising by 12.9% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw an improvement, reflecting its robust financial health and strategic initiatives.

