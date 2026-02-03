Kotak Mahindra Bank (BSE:500247) Price Target Decreased by 79.73% to 494.51

The average one-year price target for Kotak Mahindra Bank (BSE:500247) has been revised to ₹ 494.51 / share. This is a decrease of 79.73% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,439.67 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 383.80 to a high of ₹ 567.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 415.65 / share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.49%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.09% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kotak Mahindra Bank. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500247 is 0.69%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.02% to 162,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,717K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,478K shares , representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500247 by 22.45% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 19,074K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 18,494K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,346K shares , representing a decrease of 53.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500247 by 31.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,804K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500247 by 18.61% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,448K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,918K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500247 by 20.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.