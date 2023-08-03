Kotak combines alternate funds, advisory into $18 bln asset management business

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire banker Uday Kotak's eponymous group will combine its alternate fund management and investment advisory businesses into an entity with $18 billion under management, it said on Thursday.

The entity, to be named Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (KAAM), will include $8.9 billion in alternate investment funds and the advisory business with $9.1 billion under management.

