KOSS Stock Down 2% Despite Posting Q2 Earnings on Solid European Sales

Shares of Koss Corporation KOSS have declined 1.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.5% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 21.5% against the S&P 500’s 0.6% growth.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



For the fiscal second quarter, Koss reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent against a loss per share of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported net sales of $3.6 million, reflecting a 5.9% increase from $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded a net income of $0.1 million against the net loss of $0.3 million reported in the same period last year.

Koss Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koss Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koss Corporation Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Koss’ gross profit for the fiscal second quarter reached $1.4 million, an increase from $1.1 million in the same period last year. The improvement was driven by higher sales volumes and an improved product mix. The company’s gross margin expanded to 39.5%, up from 33% a year ago, benefiting from increased direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and stronger European distribution.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter declined slightly to $1.55 million from $1.58 million in the prior-year period. The operating loss narrowed to $0.1 million from $0.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Michael J. Koss highlighted that sales to the company’s two largest export distributors played a crucial role in revenue growth. European market sales more than doubled year-over-year, driven by strong demand for new products. Additionally, higher-margin DTC sales and a substantial custom order from a new U.S. customer contributed to the improved financial performance. However, these gains were partially offset by lower sales to the education sector, e-tailers and domestic distributors.

Koss also noted that freight costs have increased slightly, with further increases anticipated. The company is closely monitoring potential supply chain disruptions and tariff changes that could impact operations.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.