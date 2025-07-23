$KOSS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KOSS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,919,639 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KOSS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KOSS stock page):
$KOSS Insider Trading Activity
$KOSS insiders have traded $KOSS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C JR KOSS (Vice President - Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $285,305.
- MICHAEL J JR KOSS (VP - Marketing & Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,643 shares for an estimated $147,253.
$KOSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $KOSS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 2,892,662 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,653,364
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 60,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,937
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 28,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,582
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 16,982 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,155
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 13,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,697
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 12,399 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,523
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,773 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,808
