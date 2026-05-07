Koss-Olinger Liquidates $12.76 Million in Short-Term Bonds as Rates Climb

Key Points

Koss-Olinger Consulting sold 261,966 shares of ISTB; estimated transaction value of $12.76 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end ISTB position value fell by $12.86 million, reflecting both trading and market price movement.

Trade represented 1.07% of Koss-Olinger Consulting’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade: 306,997 ISTB shares held, valued at $14.88 million as of March 31, 2026.

ISTB comprises 1.25% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 7, 2026, Koss-Olinger Consulting disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 261,966 shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, an estimated $12.76 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

Koss-Olinger Consulting disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it sold 261,966 shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the shares sold was $12.76 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in ISTB was 306,997 shares, valued at $14.88 million.

What else to know

This sale reduced ISTB’s share of fund AUM to 1.25% as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SCHX: $268,982,918 (22.5% of AUM) NYSE: BOND: $116,879,115 (9.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AGG: $82,335,249 (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ACWX: $81,776,734 (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPMD: $62,971,177 (5.3% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, ISTB shares were priced at $48.35, up 4.47% over the past year.

Dividend yield for ISTB stands at 4.23%; shares are 1.43% below the 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.75 billion Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $48.35 Dividend yield (TTM) 4.23% 1-year total return 4.47%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between one and five years, targeting both investment grade and high yield securities.

Seeks to provide investors with income and stability through a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds.

Appeals to investors seeking cost-efficient core fixed income exposure with a competitive expense structure.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of short-term U.S. dollar bonds. The fund's strategy emphasizes liquidity and risk mitigation by focusing on bonds with maturities between one and five years. Its competitive expense structure and broad exposure make it a core holding for investors seeking stability and income in the fixed income segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Koss-Olinger Consulting manages around $2 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Cutting nearly half of its short-term bond position during Q1 signals a decisive shift as interest rates move against bondholders.

Here's what's happening: Bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions. When rates rise, the bonds you already own lose value because newer bonds pay better. That was the situation in Q1 — inflation concerns from the Iran conflict pushed rates higher across the board, and the Fed went from planning multiple rate cuts this year to planning none.

For bond investors, this creates an uncomfortable choice. Hold onto bonds that are declining in value, or sell at a loss and wait for rates to stabilize at higher levels where new bonds offer better income. Conservative investors facing similar decisions need to weigh whether rates have more room to climb versus whether inflation might cool faster than markets expect, bringing rates back down and bond prices back up.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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