Koss Incurs Q3 Loss Due to Weak Europe Sales, Cost Pressures

Shares of Koss Corporation KOSS have declined 11.6% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which changed 1.1% over the same period. Over the past month, Koss shares fell 5.5% compared with a 6.8% gain for the broader market.

Koss incurred a third-quarter fiscal 2026 loss of 6 cents per common share, which widened from a loss of 3 cents per common share in the prior-year period.

Net sales of $2.82 million represented a 1.6% rise from $2.78 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company’s net loss widened to $0.5 million from $0.3 million a year earlier.

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Sales Trends and Margin Performance

The company attributed the increase in quarterly and year-to-date sales primarily to strong demand from domestic distributors and a sizable custom sale into the education market earlier in the fiscal year. Management also highlighted robust growth in direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, which increased 23% year over year and became Koss’ largest business segment.

Despite higher sales, profitability weakened as gross margin pressures intensified. Gross profit for the quarter declined to $1 million from $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Management said the margin erosion was driven largely by the continued sale of inventory manufactured in China that had been subject to earlier, higher tariff rates, along with inventory imported under elevated freight costs. The company noted that a favorable customer mix, particularly stronger domestic distributor and DTC sales, partially offset these pressures.

Operating Expenses and Earnings Drivers

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $1.7 million in the third quarter from $1.6 million in the year-ago period. The higher operating expenses, combined with lower gross profitability, contributed to a wider operating loss.

Quarterly operating loss expanded to $0.7 million from $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Koss generated quarterly interest income of $0.17 million, down from $0.21 million a year earlier.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Michael J. Koss said domestic distributor sales and the education-market order supported overall revenue growth during the period. However, he noted that European sales slowed significantly due to extended stock replacement cycles, reflecting weaker consumer confidence and softer sales expectations across the region.

Management emphasized the importance of the growing DTC business, describing it as a meaningful contributor to overall growth and now the company’s largest segment. The company also reiterated that tariff-related costs and higher freight expenses continued to weigh on margins.

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