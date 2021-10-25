KOSPI Predicted To Build On Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it fallen almost 25 points or 0.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,020-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, largely riding optimism for earnings as the season progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials, chemicals and automobile producers were capped by weakness from the technology companies.

For the day, the index added14.38 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 3,020.54 after trading between 2,983.29 and 3,025.27. Volume was 782 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won. There were 552 gainers and 286 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.12 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.60 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.49 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.28 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.40 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.52 percent, Naver retreated 1.23 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.54 percent, LG Chem added 0.37 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.05 percent, S-Oil surged 4.90 percent, POSCO spiked 3.13 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.80 percent, KEPCO rose 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor improved 1.69 percent, Kia Motors advanced 1.08 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Monday, climbing quickly into the green and finishing solidly higher.

The Dow added 64.13 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 35,741.15, while the NASDAQ spiked 136.51 points or 0.90 percent to close at 15,226.71 and the S&P 500 rose 21.58 points or 0.47 percent to end at 4,566.48.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about more upbeat earnings news, with a slew of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week including Facebook (FB), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Coca-Cola (KO), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Ford (F), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (APPL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Upbeat earnings news has contributed to a recent upward trend on Wall Street, as most companies have reported better than expected results.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Oil futures settled flat Monday as prices fell sharply from the day's high towards the end of the session, with traders weighing supply and demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December ended unchanged at $83.76 a barrel after peaking at $85.41 a barrel, a seven-year high earlier in the day.

Closer to home, South Korea will release an advance estimate of Q3 gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year, slowing from 0.8 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

