KOSPI May Give Up Support At 1,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, plunging almost 250 points or 13.3 percent in that span. Now at an eight-year closing low, the KOSPI sits just beneath the 1,715-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday across all sectors thanks to coronavirus concerns - especially the industrials and oil companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 56.58 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 1,714.86 after trading between 1,714.38 and 1,805.43. Volume was 671 million shares worth 8.47 trillion won. There were 721 decliners and 154 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 2.25 percent, while KB Financial fell 2.43 percent, Hana Financial sank 2.90 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 2.10 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 4.00 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted .83 percent, SK Hynix was down 2.30 percent, POSCO plunged 5.26 percent, SK Telecom dipped 2.03 percent, KEPCO lost 2.81 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 4,93 percent, Kia Motors plunged 6.07 percent, S-Oil dipped 1.58 percent, SK Innovation cratered 7.28 percent and Lotte Chemical declined 6.87 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.

