KOSPI Likely To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking almost 180 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,840-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on continued COVID-19 worries and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 70.31 points or 2.42 percent to finish at 2,839.01 after trading between 2,822.73 and 2,942.93. Volume was 968 million shares worth 19.2 trillion won. There were 874 decliners and 48 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tanked 4.55 percent, while KB Financial cratered 4.52 percent, Hana Financial dropped 3.19 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.38 percent, LG Electronics was down 3.35 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.72 percent, Naver declined 1.42 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.50 percent, S-Oil lost 4.31 percent, SK Innovation plunged 4.89 percent, POSCO fell 1.32 percent, SK Telecom plummeted 5.87 percent, KEPCO sank 3.71 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.49 percent and Kia Motors shed 1.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained largely under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 652.22 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 34,483.72, while the NASDAQ tumbled 245.14 points or 1.55 percent to close at 15,537.69 and the S&P 500 dropped 88.26 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,567.01.

The sell-off on Wall Street partly reflected renewed concerns about the new coronavirus variant after Moderna's (MRNA) CEO said in an interview that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against Omicron.

Stocks saw further downside after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell suggested during Congressional testimony that the central bank would discuss accelerating the pace at which it reduces its asset purchases during the next monetary policy meeting to contend with inflation.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid fresh concerns about the outlook for oil and jet fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $3.77 or 5.4 percent at $66.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to surged 40.5 percent on year, up from 37.8 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 27.7 percent, up from 24.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus was $1.69 billion in October.

