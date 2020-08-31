KOSPI Could Test Support At 2,300 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,325-point and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and oil companies, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 27.63 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 2,326.17 after trading between 2,326.06 and 2,381.50. Volume was 1.6 billion shares worth 19 trillion won. There were 498 gainers and 350 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 2.15 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 3.03 percent, Hana Financial plunged 2.59 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.53 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.98 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.47 percent, LG Chem sank 2.50 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 3.84 percent, S-Oil shed 1.57 percent, SK Innovation cratered 7.64 percent, POSCO retreated 2.64 percent, SK Telecom spiked 2.27 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.97 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 2.62 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later today, plus August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. The previous reading for GDP suggested a decline of 1.3 percent on quarter and a gain of 1.4 percent on year.

Imports are expected to sink 15.2 percent on year after losing 11.9 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 11.5 percent after sliding 7.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus was $4.27 billion in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.