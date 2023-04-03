World Markets

Kosovo's former president pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

April 03, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Ivana Sekularac for Reuters ->

THE HAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday pleaded not guilty to all charges as his war crimes trial opened at a special court in The Hague.

He faces 10 charges stemming from the 1998-99 insurgency that eventually led to the region's independence from Serbia.

"I understand the indictment and I am fully not guilty," he told judges shortly after hearings began.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac in The Hague; Writing by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.