Kosovo tribunal convicts former KLA commander in first war crimes verdict

December 16, 2022 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Stephanie Van Den Berg for Reuters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Judges at the Kosovo tribunal on Friday convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison a former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrilla commander who ran a torture prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia.

