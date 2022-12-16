Kosovo tribunal convicts former KLA commander in first war crimes verdict

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Judges at the Kosovo tribunal on Friday convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison a former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrilla commander who ran a torture prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia.

(Reporting by Stephanie Van Den Berg; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Hugh Lawson)

