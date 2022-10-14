Kosovo to sell 150,000 tonnes of coal to households for heating

PRISTINA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kosovo power utility KEK said it will sell 150,000 tonnes of coal to households and businesses for heating as the Balkan country could face long hours of power cuts during winter.

In a statement late on Friday KEK said the sale will continue for two months and will cost 15 euros per tonne. A household can buy only ten tonnes of coal, it said.

Just days ago the company started to donate 36,000 tonnes of coal to its workers for the same reason.

"KEK invites all those interested to take advantage of this opportunity for coal supply in order to easily afford the increased costs of heating during the winter season," the statement said.

The country of 1.8 million had frequent power cuts in August for almost three weeks following insufficient domestic power production and government hesitation to buy expensive power in the open market.

The government has warned the domestic production would not be enough to cover consumption during the cold months and signaled it favors power restrictions to importing expensive electricity.

Kosovo is rich in lignite, a soft coal with a low energy content that creates toxic pollution when burnt. Official data showed that Kosovo has the world's fifth largest lignite reserves at 12-14 billion tonnes.

Power consumption almost doubles during winter when people use electricity mainly for heating.

Environmentalists have called the government move to donate or sell coal to its citizens for heating as "disastrous" for the health of its citizens.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Grant McCool)

