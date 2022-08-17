Kosovo Albanians, Serbs gloomy ahead of leaders' talks in Brussels

By Fatos Bytyci and Ivana Sekularac

PRISTINA/BELGRADE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will join EU-mediated talks in Brussels on Thursday aimed at averting what Pristina says is a threat of renewed armed conflict, but ethnic Serb and Albanian residents of Kosovo say they see little hope of progress.

Long-running tensions flared anew this month after Kosovo said Serbs living in its northern region - who are backed by Belgrade and do not recognise Kosovo institutions - must start using vehicle licence plates issued in Pristina.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti told Reuters in an interview last week that Belgrade's "aggressive policies" could turn into "an assault against Kosovo in one way or the other".

Kurti, who will join Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic for the talks in Brussels, has agreed under Western pressure to postpone the licence plate regulation until Sept. 1.

"I don't expect anything tomorrow and both these men will not solve anything. Tensions are unavoidable between Kosovo and Serbia in the future," Malush Bajraj, 41, an ethnic Albanian resident of Kosovo's capital Pristina, told Reuters.

The mood is similarly gloomy among ethnic Serbs who make up just 5% percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million, mainly ethnic Albanian population.

"I am not optimistic that this round of the dialogue will be successful," said Nenad Radosavljevic, editor in chief of RTV Mir, which broadcasts to Serbs living in northern Kosovo, citing the downbeat messages coming out of both capitals.

ESCALATING TENSIONS

Kosovo, a tiny landlocked Balkan nation, gained independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against repressive Belgrade rule.

Today both Belgrade and Pristina are seeking EU membership, but Serbia legally still considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory. With Russia's help, it has blocked Kosovo from membership in various international institutions.

Thursday's talks are expected to cover a range of issues including greater autonomy to municipalities in northern Kosovo with a Serb majority. Kurti has said such a step would contravene Kosovo's constitution.

Radosavljevic said only a concession by Kurti on greater autonomy for Serb majority areas could unblock the issue of car registration plates.

"I have dealt with enough Balkan problems to know that there is always a danger that tensions escalate," the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Wednesday NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appealed for calm after talks with Vucic in Brussels and said the alliance's 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in Kosovo stood ready to intervene if stability was at risk.

It is not all gloom in Kosovo, however.

Mentor Gashi, an Albanian, and Slavisa Stojanovic, a Serb, have been running a dog shelter for the past decade near Pristina.

"We never had problems. Our families visit each other. We never had any disagreements over politics," Stojanovic said as they both patted and stroked the dogs in their care.

(Additional reporting by Fedja Grulovic Editing by Gareth Jones)

((ivana.sekularac@thomsonreuters.com; +381 11 30 44 930; Reuters Messaging: ivana.sekularac.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.