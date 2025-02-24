News & Insights

Kosmos Slips To Q4 Loss, Misses Estimates, But Revenues Beat; Provides Q1, FY25 Production View

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), a deepwater exploration and production company, Monday reported a net loss in its fourth quarter, compared with a profit last year, hurt by weak revenues. Further, the company provided production guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was $6.58 million, compared to net income of $21.68 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.01 versus earnings per share of $0.04 last year.

Adjusted net loss was $15.58 million, compared to adjusted income of $148.80 million in the previous year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.03 versus adjusted earnings per share of $0.31 last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Pre-tax loss was at $33.83 million, compared to a pre-tax income of $41.38 million the previous year.

Revenue dropped to $397.66 million from $507.81 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $393.4 million.

The net production was approximately 66,800 boepd, below the outlook.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company anticipates production to range between 62,000 to 66,000 boe per day.

Production for the full year 2025 is expected to range between 70,000 to 80,000 boe per day.

