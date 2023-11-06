News & Insights

Kosmos says Tortue LNG project start-up could slip into Q2 24

November 06, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy KOS.N said on Monday that the start-up of the BP-operated BP.L Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project offshore Senegal and Mauritania could slip into the second quarter of 2024.

BP last week said that the project was 90% complete and is expected to start production in the first quarter, slightly later than originally planned after BP replaced the contractor for its subsea pipeline system.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) for the GTA project is en route to the field and is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year, Kosmos said in its third quarter earnings results.

Kosmos said that the timing of production start-up now depends on the arrival, hook-up and commissioning of the FPSO as well as the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

"The delivery of first gas in the first quarter of 2024... depends on the execution of this workstream, which has the potential to slip into the second quarter of 2024."

BP declined to comment on Kosmos' update.

BP holds a 56% stake in the GTA project, while Kosmos holds a 26.8% share.

Phase 1 of the project will produce 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG.

