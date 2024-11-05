News & Insights

Stocks

Kosmos price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Benchmark

November 05, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra lowered the firm’s price target on Kosmos (KOS) to $7 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. It may take a full clean quarter, namely Q1 of 2025, to assess Kosmos’ free cash flow potential and calibrate Street models, while it may take more than a full calendar year to reduce debt to preferred levels before return-of-capital occurs, argues the analyst, who notes the firm’s revised target reflects a lower oil outlook and higher year-end 2024 debt burden assumption.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.