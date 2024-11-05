Kosmos price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra lowered the firm’s price target on Kosmos (KOS) to $7 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. It may take a full clean quarter, namely Q1 of 2025, to assess Kosmos’ free cash flow potential and calibrate Street models, while it may take more than a full calendar year to reduce debt to preferred levels before return-of-capital occurs, argues the analyst, who notes the firm’s revised target reflects a lower oil outlook and higher year-end 2024 debt burden assumption.
