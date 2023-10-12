Kosmos (KOS) Finds Success in GoM With Tiberius Oil Find

Kosmos Energy KOS has announced a significant oil discovery at the ultra-deepwater Tiberius exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s Wilcox trend. The well, situated in Keathley Canyon Block 964, revealed around 250 feet (about 75 meters) of net oil pay in the primary target. KOS, with a 33.34% working interest, operates the well in partnership with Occidental and Equinor ASA, each holding a 33.33% stake.



Tiberius is positioned in roughly 7,500 feet (2,300 meters) of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of about 25,800 feet (7,800 meters). The dual-listed (NYSE & London) company has completed wireline logging and is currently installing the casing to prepare the well for future oil production.



Kosmos Energy — an oil and gas explorer focused on offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico — views this find as a testament to its basin infrastructure-led exploration strategy, which prioritizes short-cycle development opportunities with cost efficiency. They believe that the Gulf of Mexico, with its top-tier carbon emissions efficiency, is well-positioned to provide a lower carbon domestic oil supply to meet the increasing consumption.



Kosmos intends to perform rock and fluid analysis to assess the reservoir's production potential and will collaborate with partners on subsea development options. This discovery's proximity to Occidental's Lucius SPAR production facility, just 6 miles to the southeast, offers the possibility of a quick tie-back in case of development. This successful exploration aligns with the industry's focus on efficient, environmentally friendly energy sources to meet growing global demand.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Kosmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might consider the operators mentioned below. These companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CVR Energy CVI: It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past 60 days, CVR Energy saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 23.3%.



CVR Energy is valued at around $3.2 billion. CVI has seen its shares drop 4.9% in a year.



Matador Resources MTDR: It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past 60 days, Matador Resources saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 5.1%.



Matador Resources is valued at around $7.1 billion. MTDR has seen its shares lose 3.8% in a year.



HF Sinclair DINO: It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other at an average of 10.4%.



DINO is valued at around $9.8 billion. HF Sinclair has seen its shares go down 2.6% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.