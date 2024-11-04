News & Insights

Kosmos Energy’s Q3 Success and 2025 Outlook

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Kosmos Energy (KOS) has released an update.

Kosmos Energy reports a strong financial performance for Q3 2024 with a net income of $45 million and impressive revenue figures. The company successfully issued $500 million in new senior notes, aiding in refinancing near-term debt maturities, while making significant strides in production, particularly in the US Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. Looking forward to 2025, Kosmos plans to reduce capital expenditure and focus on cash generation to enhance shareholder value.

