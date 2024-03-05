News & Insights

Kosmos Energy To Offer $300 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes

March 05, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an upstream oil company, announced on Tuesday that it intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private placement.

The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $45 million of notes.

Kosmos Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay a portion of the debt, pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and fees and expenses related to the offering.

