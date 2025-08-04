Markets
KOS

Kosmos Energy Reports Net Loss For Q2 As Revenue Slips, Expenses Climb; Cuts Annual Output Guidance

August 04, 2025 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an upstream oil company, on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter, reflecting decreased revenue and higher expenses.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported a net loss of $87.740 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with a profit of $59.770 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, loss was $92.697 million, or $0.19 per share, as against the prior year's profit of $80.482 million, or $0.17 per share.

Loss before income taxes was $63.760 million, compared with a profit of $135.124 million in 2024.

Total costs and expenses moved up to $457.278 million from $315.812 million a year ago.

Total revenues and other income were $393.518 million, down from $450.936 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Kosmos has revised down its annual output guidance to reflect the slower GTA ramp-up and lower Jubilee production in the second quarter.

For the full year, production is now expected to be 65,000 to 70,000 boepd, compared with the earlier expectation of 70,000 to 80,000 boepd.

Annual capital expenditure guidance now revised down to around $350 million from $400 million previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.