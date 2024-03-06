News & Insights

Kosmos Energy Prices Upsized Private Offering Of $350 Mln Of Senior Notes

March 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an upstream oil company, said on Wednesday that it has priced a private offering of $350 million 3.125 percent convertible senior notes due 2030, which represents a $50 million increase to the previously announced offering size.

The company also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million of notes. The offering is expected to be closed on March 8.

Kosmos estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $340.4 million, or around $389 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down debts, pay the cost of capped call transactions, and expenses related to the offering.

