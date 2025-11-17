Kosmos Energy (LSE:KOS) Price Target Decreased by 14.04% to 281.82

The average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy (LSE:KOS) has been revised to 281.82 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 14.04% from the prior estimate of 327.85 GBX dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.48 GBX to a high of 528.70 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.20% from the latest reported closing price of 110.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.11%, an increase of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 521,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 34,781K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,820K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 14.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 30,376K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,411K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 17.83% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 29,824K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,169K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,996K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 17,780K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,671K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 12.70% over the last quarter.

