Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $7.37, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 3.46% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 833.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492 million, up 28.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1600% and +59.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kosmos Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kosmos Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.72, so we one might conclude that Kosmos Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.