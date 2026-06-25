Is Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kosmos Energy (KOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kosmos Energy is one of 238 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOS' full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KOS has returned about 133.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 18.7%. This means that Kosmos Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Valvoline (VVV) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.3%.

For Valvoline, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kosmos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.5% so far this year, so KOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Valvoline, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +31.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kosmos Energy and Valvoline as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.