Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $5.77, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 9.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 766.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $586 million, up 52.56% from the year-ago period.

KOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1916.67% and +80.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.6% higher. Kosmos Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kosmos Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.82, so we one might conclude that Kosmos Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

