Kosmos Energy (KOS) Price Target Increased by 17.71% to 2.63

The average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has been revised to $2.63 / share. This is an increase of 17.71% from the prior estimate of $2.24 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $4.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.26% from the latest reported closing price of $2.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 44.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.06%, an increase of 46.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.96% to 363,950K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 34,804K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,781K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,111K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,996K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 19,470K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,780K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 42.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 14,828K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,179K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 50.64% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,046K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,083K shares , representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 36.44% over the last quarter.

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