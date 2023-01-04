Kosmos Energy (KOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $6.04, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 2.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kosmos Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kosmos Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.59, so we one might conclude that Kosmos Energy is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KOS has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.