Kosmos Energy (KOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $5.87, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 13.97% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $586 million, up 52.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1916.67% and +80.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.6% higher. Kosmos Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kosmos Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.82, which means Kosmos Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

