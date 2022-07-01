Kosmos Energy (KOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed the most recent trading day at $6.22, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 25.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492 million, up 28.08% from the year-ago period.

KOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1750% and +59.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kosmos Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.96, so we one might conclude that Kosmos Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.