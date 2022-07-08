Kosmos Energy (KOS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $5.57 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 31.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kosmos Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $492 million, up 28.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1750% and +59.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kosmos Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.52.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.