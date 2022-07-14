Kosmos Energy (KOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kosmos Energy (KOS) closed at $5.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 28.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kosmos Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $586 million, up 52.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of +1916.67% and +80.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kosmos Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.6% higher. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kosmos Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.71.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.