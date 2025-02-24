KOSMOS ENERGY Earnings Results: $KOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KOSMOS ENERGY ($KOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $397,660,000, beating estimates of $391,226,025 by $6,433,975.

KOSMOS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

KOSMOS ENERGY insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878 .

. NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380 .

. RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,915 shares for an estimated $115,071 .

. JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,877 shares for an estimated $114,952.

KOSMOS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of KOSMOS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

