Koshidaka Holdings (TYO:2157) Price Target Increased by 30.77% to 1,734.00

The average one-year price target for Koshidaka Holdings (TYO:2157) has been revised to 1,734.00 / share. This is an increase of 30.77% from the prior estimate of 1,326.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1,146.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koshidaka Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 68.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2157 is 0.11%, a decrease of 24.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.50% to 8,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 4,049K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 5.25% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 1,527K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 5.34% over the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 682K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 13.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 18.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2157 by 0.47% over the last quarter.

