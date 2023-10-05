Kose (TYO:4922) Price Target Decreased by 7.11% to 14,463.60

The average one-year price target for Kose (TYO:4922) has been revised to 14,463.60 / share. This is an decrease of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 15,570.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,100.00 to a high of 21,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.60% from the latest reported closing price of 11,075.00 / share.

Kose Maintains 1.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kose. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4922 is 0.10%, a decrease of 24.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 5,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 902K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 781K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4922 by 32.74% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 471K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4922 by 19.34% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 310K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 67.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4922 by 50.99% over the last quarter.

